GVSU expert surprised UK attacker got through security





PENZANCE, England (WOOD) — A Grand Valley State University expert says while Monday night’s suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England had some hallmarks of a terrorist attack, one thing was different and “a little bit surprising.”

“The thing that was different was that the previous attacks in England have occurred where there’s been just one person doing something that is random that you couldn’t prevent. But here, to get into that arena and go through all those security checks, and still manage to coordinate (a bombing) … in the foyer,” said Brian Kingshott, a GVSU professor of criminal justice. “That’s where the merchandise is going to be sold. Now lots of people were milling about there. That is where the suicide bomber detonated the device.”

Kingshott spoke to 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday morning from Penzance, England, as the investigation into Monday night’s attack continued to unfold.

As of Tuesday morning, 22 people had died and another 59 people injured were at eight hospitals scattered throughout Manchester. Of those injured, 12 were children under the age of 16, according to a UK ambulance official.

Kingshott the number of people killed could rise because of the device used.

“That device also had nuts and bolts attached to it. Now that is quite normal in lots of these IEDs. This is to produce shrapnel, and that shrapnel produces greater injuries,” he said.

Kingshott said the focus now will be on who the suicide bomber is.

“When that is completed, there will be a lot of background to this person to find out. Are they a ‘lone wolf’ … or are they working for another agency, for someone else,” he explained.

Tuesday morning, the Islamic State group said one of its members carried out the attack. Prime Minister Theresa May said police and secuirty staff believed they knew the identity of the attacker, but they wouldn’t be revealing it now.

