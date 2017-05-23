Hazmat situation at Muskegon Catholic Central HS

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are responding to a hazmat situation at Muskegon Catholic Central High School, the Muskegon Fire Department has confirmed.

It happened Tuesday morning at the school, located at 1145 W. Laketon Avenue in Muskegon.

24 Hour News 8 arrived to see first-responders putting on hazmat suits before entering the school.

VIDEO: Some crews have full HAZMAT suits on at Muskegon Catholic Central High School @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/nw9SPTgMCV — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) May 23, 2017

Dispatchers say additional information will be provided at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more from authorities and the district. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

