Kirk Gibson on Parkinson’s: ‘It’s just a grind’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Detroit Tigers player and Pontiac native Kirk Gibson spoke out about his battle with Parkinson’s Disease in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon.

Spectrum Health hosted a free community event called “Team Up to Beat Parkinson’s Disease” at DeVos Performance Hall downtown. Gibson served as the keynote speaker and used the platform to boost awareness about the disease.

He told 24 Hour News 8 the key ingredients in his fight with the disease are collaboration, cooperation and teamwork with physicians and caregivers. He is treating this disease like he did the opposition on the field — he’s out to win.

“It’s just a grind and it’s like, I got it,” he said. “There’s no cure at this point. The treatments are getting better and better. There’s a lot that goes with it mentally. That’s life in itself. But I’ve been dealt a different set of cards that I’m playing nowadays.”

Gibson, 59, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years ago and is being treated by Spectrum’s Dr. Ashok Sriram.

——

Online:

Kirk Gibson Foundation

National Parkinson Foundation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

