Man charged in stabbings at Holland apartment

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stabbing three people at a Holland apartment on Friday has been formally charged.

Kris Alexander was charged on Monday with two counts of felonious assault in connection to the stabbings, according to Holland District Court.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment in the 10 block of W. 16th Street. The incident apparently stemmed from an argument between the victims and suspect.

All three of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Alexander was arrested without incident at an apartment in the 200 block of W. 9th Street a short time later.

