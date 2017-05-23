Marcellus man, 89, is missing, maybe endangered

MARCELLUS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for an 89-year-old Marcellus man who they say may be in danger.

Robert Reddington is described as 5-foot-8 and 157 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Police did not provide a photo of him Tuesday night.

He was last seen driving his teal 1996 Buick Regal with Michigan license plate DPT7877.

In an Endangered Missing Advisory, Michigan State Police said Reddington was last seen in Roseville in metro Detroit around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say he was initially headed to Benton Harbor, but got lost and ended up in Roseville. Police there gave him directions back to Marcellus, but that was the last anyone has seen of him.

Anyone who knows where he may be should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269.445.1560.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

