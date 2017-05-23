More employers, bigger venue for Muskegon veterans job fair





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An annual event aimed at helping local veterans join the workforce is expanding in Muskegon.

Tuesday’s veterans job fair will take place at the L.C. Walker Arena and Event Center.

Republican Rep. Holly Hughes of Montague and Dave Eling, the director of the Veterans’ Center of Muskegon County, started the event in 2012.

It was held aboard the USS LST 393 for the past five years, but organizers say they moved it this year to accommodate more employers and jobseekers.

In the past, job fair organizers had to turn away businesses with job openings because there wasn’t enough room for them to set up on the ship. The amount of participating businesses was capped at 65 last year.

This year, 24 Hour News 8 is told 80 employers will participate in the veterans job fair; all of them have jobs immediately available.

Tuesday’s job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the L.C. Walker Arena and Event Center, at 955 4th Street in Muskegon. Anyone looking for a job is invited to visit.

