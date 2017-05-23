New signs aim to save lives at Pere Marquette beach





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Numbered signs appeared along the shoreline at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon Tuesday morning to help in the event of an emergency.

The seven large red and white signs are 14 feet tall and positioned 300 feet apart near the water. The idea behind them, officials said, is to allow those seeking help to easily tell emergency responders where they are.

U.S. Coast Guard officials stationed at the beach said the signs are a welcomed addition.

“If somebody’s drowning and we can go directly to them, that could possibly save somebody’s life,” Don Miterko of the Coast Guard told 24 Hour News 8.

The signs may be especially helpful for the Coast Guard in the event of a rescue because its staff responds directly from the water, meaning they can’t easily take direction from people on the shore.

The signs will immediately give them an idea of where to look.

“The locational markers will improve response time to 911 calls at Pere Marquette Beach,” Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffery Lewis said in a written statement. “In water emergencies, minutes count. These markers will help save lives.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

