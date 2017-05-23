Outage, Alpine closed after transformer blows

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A transformer on a utility pole blew in Walker Tuesday evening, causing a power line to fall and knocking out power to hundreds.

The power line fell across several lanes of busy Alpine Avenue in the area of 3 Mile Road, according to Kent County Dispatch.

That forced authorities to shut down Alpine. They were rerouting traffic along I-96.

More than 1,700 Consumers Energy customers lost power around 7:15 p.m., according to the utility company’s interactive power outage map.

Consumers expected to have service restored to everyone by around 11 p.m.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Power outage map

