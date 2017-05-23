Portage police: Woman missing since last week

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Portage are looking for a woman who has been missing since last week.

Theresa Lockhart, 44, is described as about 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and wears glasses.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says she was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday leaving her home. Her vehicle was found a few miles away from her house.

Lockhart has family in the Grand Rapids area, but police say no one has been in contact with her since Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

