Soaring Eagle is hiring for over 200 part-time and seasonal positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle is known for their legendary performers. Take a night out and experience the magic that happens on stage when stars like Lionel Riche, Vince Neil, and Lita Ford take over!

There will be a huge carnival up there as well with one of Michigan’s best Fireworks shows on Saturday and Sunday after the bands play.

Tickets for the acts, Vince, Skid Row & Three Dog night are $10 for the Hill, $20 for Reserved.

Upcoming shows

Lionel Richie – June 26

Vince Neil and Lita Ford – June 30

Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Three Dog Night – July 2

Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie – July 6

Job Fair

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt Pleasant, Michigan is hiring for over 200 part-time and seasonal positions. A job fair will be hosted by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Human Resources department along with several Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Department Managers.

On the spot interviews and hiring will take place during this job fair on May 25th from 10am to 3pm at the Black Elk building, located across the street from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. It is highly recommended to arrive early and be prepared to show a high school diploma or GED documentation, resume and driver license or state ID.

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Human Resources will also be waiving any fees associated with Drug screening, TB testing, and non-gaming license background checks.

On-the-spot interviews for the following positions:

Part Time Line Server

Part Time Steward

Part Time Custodial

Part Time Wait staff

Guest Room Attendant

Part Time Laundry Attendant

Part Time Casino Housekeeper

Part Time Bingo Floorworker

Part Time Security

Seasonal Entertainment Usher

Seasonal Entertainment Security Officer

Seasonal Waitstaff

Seasonal Bartender

If you have any questions about the positions available or about the job fair, visit Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Human Resources online at WWW.SAGCHIP.ORG

Waterpark

Time to make your reservations for the waterpark for the summer, rooms book up quickly – do it now before the kids even get out of school!

