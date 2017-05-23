You’re invited: Samaritas’ Summer Kickoff Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you or someone you know is thinking about downsizing, we have just the thing for you. We know a lot of older adults want to maintain their independence, while still having access to medical help and convenient amenities.

That’s why we’re taking you to The Cottages at Samaritas… and inviting you to take part in a “Summer Kickoff Party” that’s happening this week!

>>> Watch video for a sneak peek at the cottages and personal testimonies.

Sue and Gordy moved into The Cottages around this time last year. They previously attended the Summer Kickoff Party, and say it really helped them to meet neighbors and get to know what the Samaritas community is all about.

Join for food, entertainment, and tours of the Cottages!

Summer Kickoff Party at Senior Living Grand Rapids

Our Summer Kickoff Party is on Thursday, May 25 from 5-7 p.m.

RSVP to (616) 284-5900

2000 32nd Street – between Breton Road and Kalamazoo Avenue

