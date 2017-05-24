BC police: Woman bound with garbage bags, hit by machete in attack

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of using garbage bags to restrain a woman in a Battle Creek home before beating, strangling and hitting her with a machete is expected in court Wednesday.

Battle Creek police confirmed Wednesday the 47-year-old suspect is expected to be arraigned on several charges, including felonious assault with intent to rape and false imprisonment, in connection to the hourslong attack Tuesday.

Officers were called to the home on Parish Street around 4 a.m. that day.

The 44-year-old victim told police it all started with an argument, police said possibly over the suspect and victim’s monthslong relationship.

Officers said the woman lost consciousness during the attack. Police said when the woman regained consciousness, the suspect was swinging a machete at her. He hit her with the side of the weapon, authorities said.

Police said the woman freed herself and ran to a neighbor’s house for help when her attacker distractedly left the room.

Police recovered the machete as they swept through the home.

Officers confirmed Wednesday the victim was in good condition at a nearby hospital.

They’re withholding the suspect’s name until he’s formally charged in the case.

