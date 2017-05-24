‘Call to action:’ Results of national transgender study

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Representatives of the transgender community say the findings of a national survey on transgender issue say present a “call to action.”

It is a nationwide survey, but local organizations like Equality Michigan on Wednesday released state-specific numbers.

Representatives of the transgender community say it’s the largest survey ever done on the topic and the numbers paint a disturbing picture of discrimination.

According to the survey, 30 percent of Michigan transgender people are living in poverty. The national poverty level is about half that figure. Nearly 30 percent said they were fired, denied a promotion or not hired for a job because of their gender identity. Nearly 80 percent of K-12 students say they have experienced some form of mistreatment because of their gender identity.

“The fear and the risk is being incurred by those who are actually transgender,” said Dyrklain Hamilton, a man who identified himself as transgender.

About 900 people in Michigan took the survey, which supporters hope will lead to legislative action.

Equality Michigan and members of the transgender community held several meetings to release the numbers.

The full report and Executive Summary of the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey are available online at USTransSurvey.org.

