Community Rebuilders Wins CWC Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Connecting with Community is excited to announce the 2017 CWC Awards Winner! Over the last few months, we’ve highlighted eight organizations that have been impacting the West Michigan community.

Our Connecting with Community partners reviewed each of the finalists and have chosen a winner. The winner was awarded tonight at our Connecting with Community Awards.

Congratulations to Community Rebuilders for winning the 2017 Connecting with Community Award!

Community Rebuilders, Salvation Army, and the Veterans Administration are all working to end veteran homelessness in Grand Rapids. The unique partnership has worked to help bring veterans off the street and into a program where they can receive aid and guidance. Once they have had their basic needs met, Community Rebuilders houses them and works to get them a home of their own in the surrounding city.

The goal of the partnership is to help those that have served our country achieve stable housing long term and is a way for the community to give back to the men and women who have given up so much for our nation.

We would like to congratulate all the Connecting with Community finalists. Each of them brought interesting and unique stories to the mix this year. We were inspired by each of the organization’s passion, drive, and giving spirits.

The Connecting with Community Awards are made possible through our partners. More can be found about our partners on the community page throughout the year, and come back next year to meet the 2018 Connecting with Community Awards Finalists.

