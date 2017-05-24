Congregational Kitchen Wins Community Choice Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Along with announcing the winner of the Connecting with Community Awards, we were excited to also award one other finalist with our 2017 Community Choice Award.

The Community Choice Award allowed you, our community, to vote on the partnership that you liked best. Whether it was a partnership between animals and those needing therapy, or one that helped put a roof over a family’s head, we wanted to hear what the West Michigan Community thought about these finalists.

We’ve collected all your votes and are excited to announce that the winner for this year’s Community Choice Award is Congregational Kitchen!

Congregational Kitchen out of Allegan helps underprivileged individuals in their area by providing nutritious meals and food supplies. The non-profit started out as a simple food pantry, but soon grew rather large. They now have a large warehouse in which they store food that is then supplied to various pantries in Allegan. They also started a backpack meal program to feed children over the weekend so they won’t go hungry. Finally, they hold weekly meals in which they invite everyone that needs a hot meal to attend. Volunteers spend hours out of their day cooking the meal and then serving it to guests.

Congratulations to all the finalists for the 2017 Connecting with Community Awards, and a special thank you to all who voted this year.

