Get inspired at the annual Spring Parade of Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Spring and Summer months present a great time of the year for people who might be thinking about moving into a new home… or maybe remodeling their current space.

Get inspired and come up with creative ideas for style and design at the annual Spring Parade of Homes!

We are taking you inside one of the homes on the tour this year, built to accommodate the home of a true American hero; a marine who was critically injured while serving our country. He will be moving into a beautiful home built by Bruce Hice Builders!

>>> Check it out in the video above!

Parade of Homes kicks off May 26th and runs through June 10th. Sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union, this year’s Parade will feature 72 homes created by 56 different HBA builders.

Contact and tickets

Advanced Tickets available online at myGRhome.com or at all Lake Michigan Credit unions $10

or at all Lake Michigan Credit unions $10 Tickets available at the homes during the parade $12

Children 12 and under free

616.281.2021

WIN TICKETS TO THE 2017 PARADE OF HOMES: http://woodtv.com/2017/05/19/win-tickets-to-the-2017-parade-of-homes/

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

