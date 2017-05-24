Girl, 5, surprised with new therapeutic tricycle





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit surprised a 5-year-old girl with a special tricycle on Wednesday.

The Grand Rapids Chapter of the American Business Clubs surprised Kilee Sytsma with a new therapeutic tricycle during its charity luncheon for special children and adults with mobility impairments, which was held at the Brann’s Steakhouse in Cascade Township.

It’s all part of AMBUCS’ AmTryke Therapeutic Tricycle Program which builds customs tricycle with recommendations from the recipient’s doctors and physical therapists.

The tricycles typically cost anywhere from $500 to $1,500 to build.

“That’s very important for people who aren’t mobile. We take things for granted because we can walk and talk and chew gum at the same time. But when someone can’t get around very well, we provide the means to do that,” said Fred Garber, chair of the board at AMBUCS.

The nonprofit also helps provide scholarships to students in physical therapy and occupational therapy programs at local colleges and university.

—–

Online:

American Business Clubs

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

