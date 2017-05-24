Grand Rapids police seek missing man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for a 62-year-old Steelcase employee who hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday.

Charles Edward Love, 62, is described as a black man around 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. He has a small mustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gold and black glasses, a gold chain, black t-shirt, black sweatpants and black and silver shoes.

His vehicle — a silver, four-door 2006 Mercedes with a Michigan license plate of CHOWLUV — is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

