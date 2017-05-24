Griffins roar back in 3rd to win Game 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Back on home ice for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Grand Rapids Griffins kicked it into high gear in the third period to win.

The Griffins beat the San Jose Barracuda 4-2. Three of the Griffins’ goals were scored in the third.

==Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 for game highlights.==

The Griffs storm back with three unanswered 3rd period goals to win 4-2! We're back for Game 4 on Friday! #FINishSJ #SJvsGR #GoGRG pic.twitter.com/wMujiEYkSG — GrandRapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) May 25, 2017

The Griffins now lead the Western Conference Finals two games to one. They have lost only two of their first 11 playoff games.

Games 4 and 5 of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Van Andel Arena. The winner of the series will advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

—–

Online:

Series schedule

Grand Rapids Griffins

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

