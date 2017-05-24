High school athlete’s death prompts law to help save others

WATERVLIET, Mich. (WOOD) – Like many kids, Mason Mizwicki went to a party on New Year’s Eve, where drugs were being used. Unfortunately Mizwicki passed tragically as a result of a prescription drug incident at the party. Despite the presence of other teens, Mason was unable to get the urgent medical care he needed. This happens more than you would think. The additional teens at the NYE Party were afraid to call emergency responders in fear of getting in trouble, themselves. Since the incident in 2015, the Mizwicki family has worked tirelessly to help make sure this doesn’t repeat itself with other teens.

>>>>Click video above to watch.

Because of Mizwicki’s death, Governor Rick Snyder signed into law legislation the new law that grants immunity to individuals age 20 and younger from prosecution for illegally using or possessing prescription drugs, when they help to save a life of someone else by calling 911. The Michigan law is already on the books for minors who help someone in danger from alcohol intoxication.

Public Act 220, first introduced as House Bill 4843 by State Rep. Al Pscholka, (R-Stevensville), was inspired by the story of Mason Mizwicki, a Watervliet teenager who died as the result of a prescription drug overdose of methadone. The Caledonia Women’s Softball team held the Good Samaritan Softball Game to promote awareness of the law and continue Mizwicki’s legacy.

If you need help, there are resources below.

3210 Eagle Run Drive NE Suite 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-202-3725

Toll Free: 866-964-7280

Fax: 616-957-1297

616-828-4790

