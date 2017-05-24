Car, bus drivers seriously hurt in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A car slammed into a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus on Wednesday, sending both drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened in the area of W. Michigan Avenue/South Street and Lovell Street in Kalamazoo.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the car, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, entered the intersection just as the bus got the green light. A passenger on the bus told 24 Hour News 8 that the driver had just taken her foot off the brake when the car hit the bus head-on.
KDPS says both the driver of the bus and the driver of the car — who was the only person in that vehicle — sustained “significant” injuries.
Two or three of the bus passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.
W. Michigan Avenue is shut down in both directions.
24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.