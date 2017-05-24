MDOT road projects to watch out for during Memorial Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is halting about 70 percent of its road and bridge projects to ease travel headaches during the memorial holiday weekend.

AAA estimates more than 1.2 million travelers will hit the road between May 25 and Memorial Day. That’s 2.5 percent more than last year and would be the fifth straight year Michigan has seen an increase in Memorial Day travel.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Memorial Day weekend weather | Current traffic conditions

From 3 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, 78 out of MDOT’s 111 projects will be suspended. However, that means 33 statewide projects will remain in place, slowing down drivers as they venture out on their vacations.

According to MDOT’s website, these are the projects that will not be suspended for the holiday weekend:

West Michigan

Georgetown Township : I-196 westbound ramp to westbound M-121 (Chicago Drive) closed due to local sewer work.

: I-196 westbound ramp to westbound M-121 (Chicago Drive) closed due to local sewer work. Muskegon County: US-31 Business Route (Colby Road) closed between Franklin and Lake streets.

Kent County: US-131 has a split-merge traffic shift between 14 Mile and 17 Mile roads with two lanes open in each direction (two northbound lanes and one southbound lane on the northbound side, and one southbound lane on the southbound side).

Southwest Michigan

Albion: M-99 closed.

Berrien County: I-94 eastbound lanes shifted from Hennessey Road to the Van Buren County line.

Berrien County: I-94 two eastbound lanes open from Bridgman (Exit 16) to Stevensville (Exit 23.)

South Haven: Blue Star Highway closed over the Black River.

South Haven: I-196 Business Loop traffic shift at Blue Star Highway.

Van Buren County: I-94 traffic shift with two lanes open in each direction over the Paw Paw River.

Northern Lower Peninsula

Ogemaw County: I-75 traffic shifts and merges south of West Branch. The northbound I-75 rest area will be closed.

Wexford County: Old US-131 closed between Cadillac and Manton. Detour via Boon Road, US-131, and M-42/US-131 Business Route.

Emmet County: US-31closed north of Pellston. Detour on M-68, I-75, and East Levering Road.

Traverse City: US-31 one lane open in each direction over the Boardman River.

Upper Peninsula

Delta County: US-2 one lane open in each direction between County Road 426 and 18.3 Road.

Dickinson County: US-2 one lane open in each direction between Pine Mountain Road and Moon Lake Road.

Hancock: US-41 one lane open in each direction between Reservation Street and the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Ramp to M-26 is closed with posted northbound and southbound detours.

Marquette: US-41 one lane open in each direction between McClellan Avenue and Front Street.

Marquette County: M-94 closed at the Chocolay River.

Marquette County: M-553 lane shifts and narrow lanes north of County Road 480.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County: M-59 two eastbound lanes open at night from Delco Boulevard to Garfield Road.

Oakland County: I-75 two lanes open in each direction with two-way traffic sharing the northbound lanes between M-59 and Coolidge Highway.

Oakland County: Eastbound M-59 ramp to southbound I-75 closed.

Oakland County: Eastbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) ramp to northbound I-75 closed.

Oakland County: Northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) closed.

Oakland County: Southbound I-75 ramps to and from Adams Road closed.

Oakland County: Northbound M-5 closed between 12 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail. One lane open in each direction at M-5 and 13 Mile, 14 Mile, and Maple roads one lane open. Southbound M-5 indirect left-turn lanes to eastbound 14 Mile Road and eastbound 13 Mile Road closed.

Wayne County: Calvert Avenue bridge closed over M-10 for construction.

Wayne County: I-75 all southbound lanes closed between Springwells Street and Northline Road for bridge work.

Wayne County: I-75 up to two southbound lanes closed at night at West Road.

Wayne County: Northbound I-75 ramp to northbound M-10 closed.

Wayne County: Southbound I-75 ramp to southbound M-10 closed.

Wayne County: Northbound I-75 service drive and ramp at northbound M-10 closed.

Southern Michigan

Jackson: I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue) one eastbound lane open with westbound traffic detoured between Brown Street and Steward Avenue.

Washtenaw and Livingston counties: US-23 traffic shift between 8 Mile and Barker roads with ramp closures.

Central Michigan and Thumb

Bay County: Wheeler Road closed at M-13 with traffic detoured on Monitor Road, Wilder Road, and 2 Mile Road.

Clio: M-57 lane closures to accommodate city work. One lane will be open in each direction.

Clio: M-57 lane closures to accommodate city work. One lane will be open in each direction. Frankenmuth: M-83 one lane open in each direction over the Cass River.

Lapeer County: M-24 traffic shifts and lane closures in effect from Nepessing Road to Davis Lake Road. One lane will be open in each direction.

Lapeer County: M-24 traffic shifts and lane closures in effect from Nepessing Road to Davis Lake Road. One lane will be open in each direction. Mt. Pleasant: US-127 Business Route closed at North Mission Road with traffic detoured to M-20 (Pickard Road) and US-127.

Saginaw County: I-75/I-675 interchange lane closures and traffic shifts at the north junction between Exit 154 and Exit 160. Three lanes will be open in the peak direction of travel with a moveable barrier wall.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

