Motel operator gets jail in wage investigation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan motel operator is checking into jail for lying to the government in a minimum wage investigation.

Mehul Patel was sentenced to two months in jail Tuesday. He had agreed to pay back wages as part of an earlier investigation but landed in trouble when the government learned that he had forced some employees to return the money.

The 31-year-old Patel, known as Mike, operated motels in Coldwater and Battle Creek. The government says he owes $250,000. Patel’s lawyer says the figure is too high.

Federal Judge Paul Maloney will settle the issue.

