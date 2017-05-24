MSP: Crime tape surrounds Allegan Co. antiques store after shooting

DOUGLAS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are responding to a shooting on Blue Star Highway in Allegan County.
Troopers say they were called to the 1100 block of Blue Star Highway in Douglas around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
MSP taped off The Farmhouse Glenn Antiques and an adjacent home.
Troopers at the scene said the shooting involved a man and his stepson. The MSP Wayland post said it looked like it would be a “serious situation.”
It’s unclear what led up to the gunfire.
This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.