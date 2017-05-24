Police: Man critically wounded in GR stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital critically wounded from a stabbing.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kensington Avenue SW. Police were called there after someone reported an argument.

Police say about 15 minutes later, they were told a 23-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a stab wound to the stomach. His injuries are said to be critical.

Authorities do not have any suspects in custody and are working to find out what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

