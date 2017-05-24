Report: Vehicle hit building near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews are working to cap a gas leak after a vehicle reportedly ran into a house in Kalamazoo County.

The utility company said it was told a vehicle rain into the side of a building n the 500 block of River Street in Comstock Township.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the early morning crash.

Consumers Energy said it’s unclear how long it will take to stop the leak – it all depends on how much damage was done.

This is a developing story.

