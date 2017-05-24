Snyder’s economic development leader is stepping down

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top economic development official is stepping down after 2 1/2 years on the job.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced Steve Arwood’s departure Wednesday, effective June 30.

Arwood is CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and president and chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund. He previously helmed two state departments for the Republican governor and the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Arwood plans to spend more time with his family and enjoy the summer, according to the governor’s office. His wife Cheri recently retired from the governor’s office after coordinating extraditions.

Snyder is recommending that a committee appoint Jennifer Nelson as interim director of the MEDC. She is its executive vice president of business development.

