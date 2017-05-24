Tanger Outlets dedicates parking spots for veterans

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tanger Outlets is extending a thank you to veterans.

The week before Memorial Day, four parking spots near the entrances to the mall south of Grand Rapids were designated for those who have served our country.

General Manager Randy Zimmerman says it’s the least the mall can do for the men and women who have served the red, white and blue.

“We should be doing more for our veterans and our current military people. This is an honorary thing that Tanger feels very strongly about offering to the veterans,” he said.

Those parking spots will be permanently dedicated to veterans year-round.

