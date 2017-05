PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Alfred Gutierrez gave up only three hits and struck out seven in seven innings, and the West Michigan Whitecaps held the Fort Wayne Tincaps scoreless on Wednesday.

The Whitecaps won 5-0 at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Whitecaps have now won five straight and 12 of the last 15.

They wrap up their series against the Tincaps on Thursday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

