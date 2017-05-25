2017 Connecting With Community Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last night’s event at the GRAM for the Connecting With Community Awards was a great success.

Connecting with Community is a collaboration of six different businesses from around West Michigan that partner together with WOOD TV8 to better the community. They combine the expertise and leadership of all the community partners to lead, serve, and inspire by collaborating, teaching, and empowering all of us to create an even better community!

The winners of the Connecting with Community Awards were announced on May 24, 2017. Congrats to Community Rebuilders! We appreciate your efforts to grow and strengthen our West Michigan community.

>>> Watch video above to learn more.

There was also a people’s choice award winner. Congrats to Congregational Kitchen for all your great work in the community!

>>> See video below to learn more about this organization.

PHOTOS: 2017 #cwcawards

