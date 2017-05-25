Colo. brewery creates beer in honor of late MSU punter, W. MI grad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Colorado brewery is brewing up a tribute to a star Michigan State University punter from West Michigan who was killed in a car crash.

Forest Hills Northern graduate Mike Sadler died in a July 23 car crash in Wisconsin. He was 24 years old.

Jagged Mountain Brewery plans to release “Hey Diddle Diddle” in honor of Sadler, who experimented with homebrewing.

Introducing a new beer from Jagged Mountain Brewery, "Hey Diddle Diddle", as a tribute to @Sadler_3. Releasing 6/2! pic.twitter.com/yOMM8NBKAV — Katie Sadler (@katielsadler) May 24, 2017

Jagged Mountain Brewery said the beer got its name from the fake punt Sadler ran during MSU’s Rose Bowl season.

.

“Hey Diddle Diddle recalls fond memories of a great person and Spartan. Raise a pint and lay down your roses in memory of Michael,” the company stated in an online post about the beer.

Sadler’s mother plans to speak at the June 2 release party for the wheat ale. Jagged Mountain says it will donate $1 from every pint of Hey Diddle Diddle sold to The Michael Sadler Foundation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

