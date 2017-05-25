Colo. brewery creates beer in honor of late MSU punter, W. MI grad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Colorado brewery is brewing up a tribute to a star Michigan State University punter from West Michigan who was killed in a car crash.
Forest Hills Northern graduate Mike Sadler died in a July 23 car crash in Wisconsin. He was 24 years old.
Jagged Mountain Brewery plans to release “Hey Diddle Diddle” in honor of Sadler, who experimented with homebrewing.
Jagged Mountain Brewery said the beer got its name from the fake punt Sadler ran during MSU’s Rose Bowl season.
“Hey Diddle Diddle recalls fond memories of a great person and Spartan. Raise a pint and lay down your roses in memory of Michael,” the company stated in an online post about the beer.
Sadler’s mother plans to speak at the June 2 release party for the wheat ale. Jagged Mountain says it will donate $1 from every pint of Hey Diddle Diddle sold to The Michael Sadler Foundation.