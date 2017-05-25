Video shows serious crash between Kalamazoo Metro bus, car

WARNING: Some people may find the video contained in this story disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is releasing dash camera video of a serious crash involving a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and a car.

The crash happened around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday in the area of W. Michigan Avenue/South Street at Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo.

The disturbing video shows the bus starting to move at a green light when the car hits it head-on.

A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer stopped at the intersection helped passengers off the bus. Four of the six passengers on board were taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to KDPS Sgt. Kristie Hofer.

Both drivers had to be freed from the wreckage. Nobody else was inside the car.

Police said Thursday morning the bus driver had to have part of her leg amputated. Both drivers were in serious condition, according to KDPS.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and may have left the road at some point before the collision.

This is the second time this month a Metro Transit bus has been involved in a crash. In both instances, the bus drivers were not at fault.

