Deputies investigate after IED found in Kzoo Co.

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County are investigating after an improvised explosive device was found near La Ferre Lake.

The small IED was discovered near 12900 Jetson Drive in Climax Township, southwest of Battle Creek, on May 19, according to the Kalamazoo County crime map.

No one was injured during the discovery of the device.

Anyone with information about the creation or placement of the IED is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

