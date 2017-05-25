Ex-Greenville DPS director enters plea in fraud case

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Greenville public safety director accused of health care fraud has entered a plea.

Mark Reiss pleaded no contest to health care fraud Thursday morning, according to the Montcalm County Circuit Court.

Reiss and his ex-wife Christine are accused of defrauding Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan out of $113,000 over 15 months. The couple divorced in August 2014, but she stayed on his city-provided insurance and used it to cover her medical care.

On May 12, Christine Reiss was found guilty by a jury of seven counts of false claims but convicted of one count. She is being held in jail until her sentencing on June 22.

The Greenville mayor previously told 24 Hour News 8 that he doesn’t believe that Reiss was trying to defraud the city and that it was a mistake.

Mark Reiss resigned his position in March.

