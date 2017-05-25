GRPD: Domino’s Pizza ‘robbery’ was inside job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A brazen lunchtime robbery of a West Side pizza joint had Grand Rapids police asking for tips from witnesses. But now it seems it might have been an inside job.

It’s by no means a new scam, but that hasn’t stopped people from giving it a try.

An employee’s friend or, in this case, boyfriend pretends to rob a business and then they split the loot. That’s what police say happened Monday.

Grand Rapids police were called just before 1 p.m. to the Domino’s Pizza located at 608 Leonard Street NW on a report of a robbery.

Authorities were told that a man dressed all in black implied he had weapon and ran off with the proverbial undisclosed amount of cash. But it didn’t take long for that story to fall apart.

By Monday night, 33-year-old employee — Reanna Cunningham — was in the Kent County jail along with 39-year-old Charles Claude Perkins. Both are charged with false report of a felony and embezzlement less than $1,000.

Cunningham is also charged with lying to police during a violent crime investigation she is charged as a repeat offender.

She had been charged in 2006, 2011, 2013 and 2014 with illegal use or sale of a financial transaction device, usually meaning a credit or debit card.

The first four times she escaped prison, but in 2014 Cunningham was sentenced to one to six years behind bars. She was discharged from that sentence in December. She was ordered to pay restitution in some of those case which she has yet to satisfy, according to court records.

Cunningham managed to get out of jail on a $5,000 bond while her co-defendant remains in the Kent County Correctional Facility.

The pair are expected to be in a Grand Rapids courtroom on June 6.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

