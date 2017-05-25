Gull/Harrison roundabout construction stars Wednesday

Related Coverage Kalamazoo OKs roundabout at Gull and Harrison

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on a new roundabout in Kalamazoo will start next week.

The roundabout is going in at the intersection of Gull Road/E. Ransom Street and Harrison Street. City traffic planners say it will make the intersection safer.

Starting Wednesday and lasting through July 20, Ransom/Gull will be closed between Wallbridge and North streets. Harrison will be closed from Willard to North streets.

The City of Kalamazoo provided this map of detour routes:

You’ll still be able to get to businesses along Harrison, but the road will be closed to through traffic.

