Gull/Harrison roundabout construction stars Wednesday

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
harrison street, gull road, kalamazoo, roundabout
A rendering of a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Harrison Street and Gull Rod. (May 1, 2017)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on a new roundabout in Kalamazoo will start next week.

The roundabout is going in at the intersection of Gull Road/E. Ransom Street and Harrison Street. City traffic planners say it will make the intersection safer.

Starting Wednesday and lasting through July 20, Ransom/Gull will be closed between Wallbridge and North streets. Harrison will be closed from Willard to North streets.

The City of Kalamazoo provided this map of detour routes:

Kalamazoo, Gull Road, Harrison Street, roundabout
A map from the City of Kalamazoo showing the detour route as crews install a roundabout at the intersection of Gull Road and Harrison Street.

You’ll still be able to get to businesses along Harrison, but the road will be closed to through traffic.