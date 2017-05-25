Jogger, 19, hit by vehicle on eve of sister’s graduation

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle the day before her sister’s graduation.

It happened Wednesday at 142nd Avenue and 38th Street in Overisel Township, northeast of Hamilton.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was jogging when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver stopped after the incident, authorities say.

The sheriff’s department said the jogger underwent surgery early Thursday morning and was in critical condition.

Overisel Reformed Church has identified the accident victim as Julie Genzink.

The church said in a Facebook post that Genzink is “still very critical” but “hanging in there.” Her sister is scheduled to graduate from Hamilton High School Thursday night, according to the church.

Overisel Reformed Church plans to hold a prayer service for Genzink and her family at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

