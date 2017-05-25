Mom accused of running over clerk enters plea

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman accused of running over the owner of a Kentwood liquor store has pleaded no contest to two felony charges.

Arendia Ford, 27, pleaded no contest Thursday to reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function and failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing impairment. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property was dismissed.

Ford is accused of getting into an argument with the owner of T & J Party Store over the cost of a bottle of liquor on April 22. Surveillance video obtained by 24 Hour News 8 shows her and two teenagers knocking over shelves and throwing merchandise before leaving the store.

Inside woodtv.com:Watch the surveillance video here.

The store owner chased after the trio and confronted them in the parking lot. Ford then allegedly ran over the owner who suffered injuries to her head, pelvis and one of her legs.

Ford, a mother from Grand Rapids, has a criminal history that includes charges related to drugs, retail fraud and traffic offenses, state records show.

