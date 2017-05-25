Police: Man shot while sitting in vehicle in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating after they say a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police were called to Bronson Battle Creek hospital around 1:15 a.m. after the victim, a 36-year-old Dearborn man, arrived with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers say the injury is non-life threatening.

Authorities say it appears the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 200 block of Oneita Street when a man walked up and fired several shots. The victim was struck once in the leg, and his vehicle was struck several times by the gunfire.

Police say the only description of the suspect is he was a man wearing a hoodie. Police and a K9 unit have searched the area, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

