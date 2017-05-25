Reward offered in Marshall car dealership theft

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After an estimated $100,000 in damage was done to new cars at a Marshall-area car dealership, the company is offering a reward in hopes of tracking down the thieves.

The general manager of Cole Chrysler Jeep Dodge, D.J. Salby, told 24 Hour News 8 that the smash-and-grab happened sometime between closing Wednesday evening and opening Thursday morning.

Fifteen cars on the lot, which is situated off of the I-69 exit to Marshall, were broken into. Salby believes the dealership’s location is why it was targeted.

“We are along the highway and that makes it a little easier for people to do that,” he said.

The thieves mostly broke out back windows of vehicles, then climbed in and ripped out LCD screens on the dashboards.

Now the dealership is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“These [cars] are like our kids, you know. We want to find good homes for them. We care about them. We care about the people who purchase them,” Salby explained.

The dealership hopes to have the cars fixed and back on the lot within the next week or so.

A Jackson-area dealership is also cleaning up after a nearly identical hit the same night. Thirty-three cars at Extreme Chrysler in Blackman Township, off of I-94, were broken into.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

