Spectrum Health brings mammograms to W MI Meijers

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health’s Mobile Mammography Unit is hard to miss — it’s big, it’s adorned with a large pink stripe and it moves. Thursday, it could be found in the parking lot of the Meijer on Alpine Avenue in Walker.

The unit is in the business of catching breast cancer in communities everywhere.

“We’ve able to go into rural communities as well as urban communities and underserved communities. We’re very excited about it,” said Elaine Bower, the director of Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services.

Spectrum already has 14 brick-and-mortar locations across West Michigan where women can get mammograms.

Now, one of the health care system’s two mobile units will travel between 26 Meijer locations.

Women can schedule their appointment online or by phone at 877.495.2626, or they can simply walk in.

“They can come and knock on the door. Absolutely. We have a registration person who is also our driver who can take care of them, get them registered, get them ready,” Bower said.

The units have all the comforts of a top-of-the-line luxury RV. And with 2-D and 3-D or tomosynthesis technology on board, patients won’t be taking a shortcut by choosing the mobile unit over a traditional doctor’s office.

Christina Fecher from Meijer said the retailer is proud to be a partner in the program.

“Last year when the Mobile Mammography Unit came to our corporate campus, it actually detected cancer in one of our team members. So she has been speaking vocally about this partnership as well. She’s very pleased this partnership has continued to support our customers,” Fecher said.

