West Michigan Memorial Day parades for 2017

(WOOD) — Bands, organizations and military groups will march in the streets of countless communities Monday in honor of those who fought and died for our country.

Nearly two dozen communities in West Michigan are holding Memorial Day parades, including the following places:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Douglas Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. | Event information

Saugatuck Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. | Event information

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m.| Event information

Procession runs through town, ending at Riverside Cemetery.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Marshall Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Begins with the opening ceremony for the Veteran’s Memorial Wall. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will travel east through downtown to Oakridge Cemetery.

KENT COUNTY

Alaska Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.| Event information

Caledonia Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at noon | Event information

Dutton Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m. | Event information

Lowell Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. to noon | Event information

Travels along Main Street and north to Monroe Street before ending at Oakwood Cemetery.

Rockford Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. | Event information

Begins at the Rockford Community Cabin. Procession map available online.

Walker Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at noon | Event information

Procession will take place on Lake Michigan Drive between Lincoln Lawns and St. Clair NW.

Wyoming Memorial Day ceremony | Monday, May 29, 7 p.m. | Event information

Musical performances and speech from Marine Corps veteran cryptographer Joe Clemens at Veterans Memorial Garden, 2380 DeHoop Ave. SW.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Greater Muskegon Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Event information

Procession runs from Morris Avenue to Terrace Street to Clay Avenue to Hackley Park. Holiday program at Frauenthal Theater to follow.

Lakeside Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m. | Event information

Starts at Lakeside Vets Club at Lakeshore and Bourdon drives. Procession runs from McCracken Street to Sisson Street to Lakeside Cemetery for a noon memorial service. Food and fun afterward at Lakeside Vets Club.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Grand Haven Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. | Event information

Procession runs down Washington Avenue from 6th Street to Harbor Drive and into Waterfront Stadium. Ceremony and music to follow.

Holland Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. | Event information

The 1.5 mile procession starts at the corner of 8th Street and Central Avenue ,heads east on 8th Street, south on Columbia then east on 16th Street to Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Event will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Hudsonville Memorial Day Service | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Event information

Jamestown Township Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. | Event information

Starts at Jamestown Baptist and heads south on 24th Avenue until Riley Street, then west on Riley to Riley Street Middle School.

Jenison Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. | Event information

Procession travels along Baldwin Street from 20th Avenue to Cottonwood Drive.

Spring Lake Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Parade route begins at the corner of Buchanan and Exchange Street and ends at the Spring Lake Township Cemetery where a memorial ceremony will follow.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

St. Joseph Today Memorial Day Parade | Friday, May 26 at noon | Event information

Procession on Lake Boulevard from Park Street to Port Street downtown. Memorial ceremony to follow at John E.N. Howard Bandshell.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

South Haven Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. | Event information

Procession starts at Center Street to Michigan Avenue to Phoenix Street to Bailey Avenue, ending at Lakeview Cemetery with a ceremony at 9:45 p.m. Free sloppy joe lunch at American Legion at 1 p.m.

Don’t see your parade on our list? Send us the information by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.

—-

