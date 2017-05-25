Wet and warmer weather expected for Memorial Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People sticking around West Michigan for the weekend leading up to Memorial Day are in for a mixed bag when it comes to the weather.

The good news is that temperatures will warm up during the long holiday weekend, but the bad news is that we will have to dodge a few rain drops at times.

Inland temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 70s this weekend. Saturday should be the warmest day of the weekend, with a 20-30 percent chance of a shower or thundershower.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

The mercury won’t climb as high Sunday, as a cold front moves through, generating more clouds and a higher threat of a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures are expected to peak in the low to mid 70s.

On Memorial Day, look for highs near 70 degrees with a chance of a shower or thundershower.

Temperatures will be cooler for those spending the holiday weekend along Lake Michigan. Air temperatures will remain the 60s to low 70s.

Lake Michigan wind and wave forecast Lake Michigan water temperatures remain cold

Water temperatures remain too cold to safely swim. As of Thursday, Lake Michigan temperatures ranged from 45 degrees at its center to 56 degrees on the shore’s southern edge.

