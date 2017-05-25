Whitecaps blank Tincaps again, sweep series





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps’ bats were swinging right out of the gate Thursday and they kept up the good work all night to beat the Fort Wayne Tincaps.

The Whitecaps won 10-0, with five of those runs coming in the first inning.

The win completed a four-game sweep at Fifth Third Ballpark. The Whitecaps are 32-14 on the season — the best record in all of professional baseball.

They head to Dayton, Ohio on Friday to take on the Dragons.

