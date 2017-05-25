Wyoming house hit by bullet while someone inside

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are looking for the people who shot up a Wyoming home while someone was inside.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of 31st Street SW, near Byron Center Avenue. There, they found a front window to the home had been shattered by what appeared to be bullet.

No one was injured.

The homeowner said they heard the gunfire but did not see anyone or have any information about possible suspects.

Officers say they canvassed the area but no one witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

