PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A few children were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a charter bus on westbound I-94 in Portage near the US-131 interchange.

The crash happened Friday afternoon just east of the interchange. Authorities on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that a few children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

A crash involving a charter bus on westbound I-94 in Portage near the US-131 interchange on Friday, May 26, 2017. A crash involving a charter bus on westbound I-94 in Portage near the US-131 interchange on Friday, May 26, 2017.

