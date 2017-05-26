Dogs that attacked GR postal worker euthanized

Related Coverage GR postal worker hospitalized after dog attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of dogs that escaped their fenced-in yard and mauled a postal worker have been euthanized and the owner of the animals will not be charged.

On April 28, a woman working for the United States Postal Service in Grand Rapids was attacked around 9:41 a.m. as the she made her rounds in the 200 block of Garfield Avenue SW, according to Grand Rapids police.

The two dogs escaped a fenced-in yard and mauled her before the owner secured the dogs, police say.

The dogs were identified as American Staffordshire Terriers, commonly known as pit bulls, according to the Kent County Health Department.

The woman suffered a broken arm, multiple stitches and may need surgery on her face, police said.

