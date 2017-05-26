Driver rams cars, 2 injured in alleged pipe attack

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mason County authorities are investigating an incident that allegedly started with a driver ramming cars and ended up with two people in the hospital.

It started just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of North Amber Road in Amber Township, east of Ludington.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a male driver ramming cars at a residence.

During the incident, one person was allegedly hit in the head with a metal pipe and another person was hit in the hand with a metal pipe.

The person with the head injury was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital; the other person was also taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said four people were involved with the incident, but did not detail how it unfolded.

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more about what happened. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

