Griffins take 3-1 lead in Western Conference Finals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins now have a commanding 3-1 lead over the San Jose Barracuda in the Western Conference Finals.

Playing Game 4 at home at Van Andel Arena on Friday, the Griffins beat the San Jose Barracuda 6-2.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Game 5 of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Saturday at Van Andel Arena. The winner of the series will advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

Friday’s win marks the sixth consecutive home playoff victories at Van Andel Arena, setting a new franchise record.

