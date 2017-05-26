GRPD responding to man barricaded in home

[facebook_share_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are on scene of a standoff at a home near College Avenue NE and More Street NE.

It started around 11 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a suicidal man with a gun.

Authorities say when they tried to talk with the man he ran into a nearby house and barricaded himself inside.

Police say no one else is inside the home.

The road is closed off at College Avenue NE near More Street NE.

This is a developing story.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene.

Live reports begin on Daybreak at 4:30 a.m.

